A suspected thief was shot and killed after he attempted to rob a fruit vendor in Karachi’s Quaidabad Thursday night.

The gun of one of the two armed suspects attempting to rob the fruit vendor accidentally went off when the vendor resisted the mugging, the police said.

A pistol, two magazines and cash was found at the crime scene with the suspect’s body, the law enforcers said.

The police have identified the deceased as Amir Hussain.

