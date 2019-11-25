Stage dancer shot dead at his home in Multan

Family alleges he was murdered by a friendA stage dancer was shot dead at his home in Multan's Nizamabad area, police said Monday.The family of the slain artiste, Aamir Sultan, alleged that he was murdered by his friend, Haroon, last night.Sultan’s brother told SAMAA TV that he heard two gunshots. He said he saw his brother bleeding when he went inside his room.The attackers escaped on a motorbike after killing Sultan, his brother added.Police officials said they were on a hunt for suspects named by the deceased's family.