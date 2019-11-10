Sunday, November 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Shaniera Akram reminds people of the effects of plastic waste

2 hours ago
Shaniera Akram has a message for people who use plastic.

She took to Twitter to post a picture of Karachi’s Seaview beach covered with heaps upon heaps of garbage.

“Remember that plastic that we used once,” she asked, followed by a video in which workers were cleaning up the beach.

She had earlier demanded authorities’ attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton beach, declaring the beach in a state of emergency.

She posted multiple photos and videos of the beach littered with medical waste, syringes, and vials of blood and called on authorities to close down the beach for the public until it was safe.

Akram asked the media and people to focus their attention on the issue at hand.

The Sindh police were quick to respond to her and tweeted, “Police have cordoned off the affected area of Clifton beach and Section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors.”

