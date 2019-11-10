Shaniera Akram reminds people of the effects of plastic waste

Shaniera Akram has a message for people who use plastic.

She took to Twitter to post a picture of Karachi’s Seaview beach covered with heaps upon heaps of garbage.

Remember that plastic that we used once…… pic.twitter.com/6UTKpzTKx6 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 10, 2019

“Remember that plastic that we used once,” she asked, followed by a video in which workers were cleaning up the beach.

All day every day these workers are in the hot sun cleaning up the filth that is getting washed on our shores. Our ocean is polluted and no matter how hard we work at cleaning the beach rubbish still washes in everyday. We need to fix the source instead of bandaging the problem! pic.twitter.com/qQZPfiMMKF — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 10, 2019

She had earlier demanded authorities’ attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton beach, declaring the beach in a state of emergency.

She posted multiple photos and videos of the beach littered with medical waste, syringes, and vials of blood and called on authorities to close down the beach for the public until it was safe.

Akram asked the media and people to focus their attention on the issue at hand.

The Sindh police were quick to respond to her and tweeted, “Police have cordoned off the affected area of Clifton beach and Section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors.”