SBCA makes life simpler for Karachi builders

3 hours ago
SBCA makes life simpler for Karachi builders

The Sindh Building Control Authority has made it easier for Karachi builders to start the sale and advertisement of housing projects.

All they need is an approved architectural concept plan. This is essentially a blueprint of the housing project submitted by the builder to SBCA. The builder will then be given a no-objection certificate by SBCA for the sale and advertisement of the project. A notification signed by SBCA Director-General Zafar Ahsan was issued to announce this development. It cited Section 12 of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979-82.

Submission of a blueprint and NOCs from utility agencies Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Air Force are the first step for the construction of any project.

But here’s the catch: the builder can only collect payments for 10% of the total housing units planned till it gets the final construction permit.

This new procedure will save builders money and time.

Previously, the process was lengthier. The builders had to wait for their blueprint to get approved till clearance was given from the SBCA’s design department (structural NOC) and town planning department. A final construction permit was then given.

It was a 5-6 month process and the builders couldn’t take bookings in the meanwhile.

The NOCs from CAA and PAF are mandatory for construction of any housing project. A building cannot be higher than 50 feet within three kilometres of sensitive installations, such as the Karachi airport, Mazar-e-Quaid and others.

The 10% payment condition by the SBCA holds till the builder gets the final permit. The builder can collect a client’s instalments according to the construction stage in the schedule of payments approved by the SBCA.

An agreement will then be made between the builder and purchaser. It will be countersigned by the Association of Builders and Developers and submitted to SBCA before the final construction permit is issued.

The builder can then collect the remaining 90% of the payment.

housing Karachi SBCA
 
