Quetta to go dark Friday from 7am to 5pm

There won’t be any power in Quetta from 7am to 5pm today (Friday).

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) issued a notification saying that the NTDC is replacing a signal conductor at the 220kv Quetta Industrial Grid Station, so it needs to turn off the power.

That means that five 132kv grid stations in the city will be shut down. Only some feeders will remain on to supply power to important institutions.

QESCO has apologised to consumers for the power outage but says the repair work is very important and necessary.