Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Quetta to go dark Friday from 7am to 5pm

2 hours ago
Quetta to go dark Friday from 7am to 5pm

Photo: AFP

There won’t be any power in Quetta from 7am to 5pm today (Friday).

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) issued a notification saying that the NTDC is replacing a signal conductor at the 220kv Quetta Industrial Grid Station, so it needs to turn off the power.

That means that five 132kv grid stations in the city will be shut down. Only some feeders will remain on to supply power to important institutions.

QESCO has apologised to consumers for the power outage but says the repair work is very important and necessary.

 
electricity Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.