PTI to install a desalination plant in Karachi

The members of PTI announced on Wednesday that a desalination water plant will be set up near Karachi’s Sea View. It will provide fresh drinking water to the residents of Defence and Clifton.

It costs more than Rs7 billion, according to party MNA Aftab Siddiqui.

The installation process will begin after two months.

The desalination plant will remove salt and impurities from seawater and convert it into fresh water.

During the announcement, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman criticised the government of Sindh and Chief Minister Murad Ali for the delay in development projects throughout Sindh. He added that if the government does not solve the problem of water shortage in the province, matters could get as serious.