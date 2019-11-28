Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Protesters torch police vehicle during Karachi anti-encroachment drive

2 mins ago
Protesters torch police vehicle during Karachi anti-encroachment drive

Protesters torched a police vehicle during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area Thursday.

A team of Karachi Development Authority officials was conducting the operation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-10.

Residents of the area attempted to block efforts to recover encroached land. They blocked roads by burning tyres in order to resist the authorities’ action against illegal constructions.

The police resorted to aerial firing and tear-gassed the protesters in an attempt to disperse them.

In retaliation, the protesters pelted stones at KDA officials and police personnel. They also set fire to a police vehicle.

The residents claimed their houses were legally constructed. They requested the chief justice to take notice of the action.

KDA officials, on the other hand, maintain that these houses were illegally constructed.

Three people were injured in clashes. The police also rounded up three protesters.

However, the operation was called off Thursday night.

