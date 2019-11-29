Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Police arrest 150 protesters in Quetta: protest leader

5 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV Reporter

Balochistan police have arrested at least 150 protesters in Quetta after they attempted to move towards the chief minister’s residence, a protest leader said Friday.

The participants were protesting a ban on Iranian diesel and petrol. They were coming from Mastung and wanted to record their protest in front of the chief minister’s house.

Police said the protesters were told not to move towards the chief minister’s residence. They were arrested after they refused to comply with the orders, the law enforcers said.

Shahnawaz Bangulzai, the chairman of Berozgar Naujawan Association, told SAMAA Digital that the ban on Iranian petrol and diesel has left thousands of people jobless.

In October, the provincial government had imposed a ban on “smuggling” of Iranian petrol and diesel.

Bangulzai claimed the government decision was only affecting the poor people, while borders were still open and hundreds of oil tankers were entering the province from Iran.

The protesters demanded the government lift the ban.

Tell us what you think:

