A Pindi Bhattian lawyer was caught on camera barging into the emergency ward of a hospital and then misbehaving with doctors and harassing female staff.

The doctors and hospital staff claimed that the lawyer was drunk. They even accused the lawyer of slapping male doctors.

CCTV footage of the incident is available with SAMAA TV.

The doctors protested the incident and asked the police to take action against the lawyer.

