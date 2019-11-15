Parents ‘helpless’ after 19 acquitted in child’s murder, rape case

The parents of a six-year-old child, who was raped and murdered in Karachi’s Orangi Town, say they have been left helpless after a court acquitted 19 suspects in the case on Friday.

The child’s body was found in an underground water tank at a wedding hall in Orangi Town’s Sector 8 on January 31, 2016. She had gone missing while attending a wedding ceremony with her parents at the hall on January 25, 2016.

Medical reports had confirmed that the girl was raped and then murdered. The suspects then disposed of her body in the water tank.

The Sindh High Court announced its verdict in the case after three years. Nineteen suspects, including the wedding hall’s owner and manager, were acquitted because of lack of evidence.

The court ruled that the evidence presented was not enough to convict the suspects.

The parents said that they have been denied justice in the case. They asked the authorities to take notice and help them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.