A demonstration was staged outside Islamabad’s PM House on Monday over police’s alleged inefficiency in solving a case.

The protesters said three men of a family were shot dead for resisting robbery in Pakpattan two months ago.

A man at the protest said his father and two brothers were killed two months ago but the police have not made any arrests yet. “The police are not cooperating with us,” he said.

Pakpattan DPO said the main suspects are under custody and arrests will be made soon.