HOME > Local

Overflowing sewage continues to hamper life in Karachi’s District Central

1 hour ago
Overflowing sewage continues to hamper life in Karachi’s District Central

People face trouble due to sewerage water accumulation in Liaquatabad. Photo: Online

There are 14 roads in Karachi’s District Central that have been severely damaged by sewage overflows. It is causing major traffic gridlocks and accidents during peak hours.

The roads are: the service road opposite the NADRA mega centre, Hazoori Park Road in North Nazimabad Block D, Sharae Noor Jahan from Ship Owner College to Qalandria Chowk, the road adjacent Taimooria mosque in Block-L, streets 3, 4 and 8 near Khursheed Begum Park in Block H, the service road from Five Star Chowrangi to Hyderi, 4th Street in Block H, the road leading to Golden Gate Residency in Block A, the road in front of the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station, the road from Power House Chowrangi to New Karachi No 5, Street 6 of Sector 11-B in North Karachi near Baradari, the road from Liaquatabad No 10 to Kabari Market and the road from Peoples Chowrangi to Gulberg Chowrangi till the Water Pump.

Central DMC Chairman Rehan Hashmi has written a letter to KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan appealing for a repair of the sewerage lines and leakages immediately.

“It is alarming that majority of the roads and streets in DMC Central are damaged due to continuous water and sewage leakages,” Hashmi said.

Most of the leakages have been unattended since a long time, causing losses to the infrastructure, he said, adding that the sewage overflow is not only causing a colossal loss of public money, but also several fatal accidents.

The KWSB managing director told SAMAA Digital that the sewerage system of Karachi has been dilapidated and needs replacement. The water board, however, is not able to replace all the sewerage lines of the metropolis at once.

“We are working on the said issue and sewerage lines will be replaced phase-wise,” he said, adding that the water board has replaced two main sewerage lines on Club Road near Metropole in 10 days.

