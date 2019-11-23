Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Over 100 dogs vaccinated in Karachi’s District West

1 hour ago
Over 100 dogs vaccinated in Karachi’s District West

The Sindh government’s campaign to vaccinate dogs progressed towards Karachi’s District West Saturday.

More than 100 stray dogs were vaccinated.

The first leg of the Sindh government campaign, called the ‘Fight against rabies and population control of stray dogs programme’, started Thursday from District Central – the biggest district of the city. ACF Animal Rescue, a non-governmental organisation, and the DMC administrations are working with the government on the programme.

On Saturday, the SITE Town, Keamari Town, Shershah, Baraboard near Pak Colony, Habib Bank Chowrangi, Gulbai and Mauripur areas were covered.

After the vaccination, the 100 dogs were tagged and marked to indicate that they had been vaccinated.

ACF had announced that it has volunteered its services to train the DMCs staff across Karachi in the humane way of vaccinating dogs against rabies as part of the programme.

The programme started from District Central on November 21. On the first day, 15 dogs were vaccinated in union councils 11 and 14 of North Karachi. The campaign, however, was halted after vaccines finished.

District East’s administration started a campaign against stray dogs by killing them early November. Around 30 dogs were brutally killed without the consent of the Sindh government. The government eventually stopped the campaign after several non-governmental organisations expressed concern over the culling of dogs.

