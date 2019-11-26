Nine children die of malnutrition in Thar  

Nine children died in Sindh’s Tharparkar district on Monday due to malnutrition.

Government hospitals in the region lack proper medical facilities, doctors and medicines.

Five children, including an infant, died during treatment at Mithi’s Civil Hospital. Three children died at Taluka Hospital in Nagarparkar. In Chachro, a death of a two-month old child was reported.

According to officials, 54 children have died in November, while more than 100 others are under treatment in government-run hospitals of the desert region.

Parents of sick children often complain of a lack of medicines at Civil Cospital in Mithi, the capital of Tharparkar district.

The hospital’s civil surgeon, Syed Ameer Ali Shah, told SAMAA TV that the hospital lacks specialists and senior doctors.

Only nine nurses are posted in the hospital against 19 vacancies, he said.

At least 1,500 children die each year due to malnutrition, viral infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, according to Sindh health department.

