Mandi Bahauddin men tortured, killed by police: families

The families of two Mandi Bahauddin men allegedly killed in a police encounter want the government to give them justice.

Zubair and Safeer were tortured and killed by the police, say their family members. They staged a protest on Thursday.

According to the police, the men were wanted in several criminal cases. The suspects’ accomplices opened fire at a police team while they were both being transferred to the police station.

A DSP said at least 14 cases were registered against the two men. “In every case, they would rent a car, kill the driver and then sell the car off,” he said.

Zubair’s family said the police caught him six months ago and then tortured and killed him. “My husband was wronged. I want justice. Police killed him with their own hands and then called it an encounter,” Zubair’s wife claimed.

The families have sought an inquiry into the case and want the culprits responsible to be arrested.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.