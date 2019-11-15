Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Lahore hospital dispenser suspended for stealing medicine

35 mins ago
A man working at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital was suspended after being caught stealing medicine on Friday.

The hospital management said every month, several injections would disappear and be distributed outside the hospital.

It was later found that a dispenser in the children’s ward was stealing the injections and medicine and then selling it off to medical stores, the hospital management confirmed.

The police said an FIR will be registered.

The dispenser was caught stealing by the hospital’s pharmacy director and a security guard.

jinnah hospital Lahore
 
