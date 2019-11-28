Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
KMC is going to Karachi’s outskirts next to remove encroachments

1 min ago
The anti-encroachment operation of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will reach the city’s outskirts soon.

KMC Terminals Project Director Raza Abbas Rizvi has asked KMC to clear the encroachments at the intercity bus terminal in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town.

He requested the KMC anti-encroachment senior director Bashir Siddiqui to arrange a drive in and around the intercity bus terminal in Yousuf Goth on December 2.

Rizvi told SAMAA Digital that a meeting was held for this purpose with the KMC senior director recently.

“We have requested the removal of encroachments from the intercity bus terminal. The encroachments are a nuisance for commuters and the terminal’s officials,” he explained.

Siddiqui confirmed that his office received a letter from Rizvi.

“We will need a proper police and Rangers force to conduct the operation at the bus terminal because there are chances of the law and order situation getting out of hand,” Siddiqui said.

He said the KMC anti-encroachment department will ask for adequate assistance by law enforcers and arrangements for heavy machinery.

“In case of provision of adequate security and machinery, we will conduct the operation at the given date, otherwise we will wait for the availability of security teams,” he said.

