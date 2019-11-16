Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
KMC conducts operation to clear Korangi’s footpaths

2 mins ago
Photo: Online

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation conducted operations in Korangi and Shah Faisal Town to clear them of ‘encroachments’.

The police and the team closed down the stalls of street vendors near Korangi Crossing. Many kiosks were seized. The operation was carried out till Nasir Jump Road.

Another operation was carried in Shah Faisal No 1. All ‘encroachment’s from Tanki Chowk to Kabootar Chowk were cleared during the drive.

On November 15, five people were injured in a clash between the police and residents during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

Three policemen and two civilians were injured after the police opened aerial fire and people threw stones.

