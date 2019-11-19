KDA postpones Chishti Nagar anti-encroachment operation as residents protest

Residents says they have lease papers for land

KDA has 30 acres of land in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 10, which was allotted to different people through balloting in 1998.

The land was encroached under the name of Chishti Nagar - a Goth Abad scheme in early 2000. The KDA allotees moved the Sindh High Court over the encroachment on their plots.

SHC recently issued an order to KDA to evacuate the encroached land and hand over possession to the real allotees.

The KDA’s enforcement team, along with a heavy contingent of police, attempted to raze dozens of residential structures from the government land. Residents of Chishti Nagar, however, staged a protest on the road near Kamran Chowrangi and blocked traffic for hours.

They set tyres on fire and chanted slogans against KDA. The protesters said they had legal documents of their plots with proper lease papers from the office of the deputy commissioner.

Hundreds of them took to the streets and restricted the KDA officials and police force from starting the demolition operation.

A delegation of Chishti Nagar also reached the office of the senior superintendent of police, where a deliberation was held with the KDA officers. But it ended with no result.

KDA made another attempt using an additional force of police and Rangers to raze the illegal structures in Gulsitan-e-Jauhar, but wasn't able to.

The director of the authority's enforcement department, Waryal Indhar, told SAMAA Digital that the Goth Abad scheme had approved 10 acres of land in Gulsitan-e-Jauhar's Block 10, but 30 acres had been occupied.

“We have clear orders from the Sindh High Court to clear the encroachments on KDA land and hand it over to the real allotees,” he said.

The operation has been postponed for now.

Indhar said that a delegation of Chishti Nagar will meet KDA Director-General Dr Saifur Rehman over the issue. A final decision will be taken after the meeting and KDA's enforcement department will evolve a new strategy in light of the directives issued by the KDA director-general.