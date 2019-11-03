Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: PM

Kartarpur is ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday on November 9.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Sunday morning to announce the completion of the project and shared some pictures.

He also congratulated his government for completing the project in record time.

The premier had tweeted on Friday that Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur will no longer require a passport and will not have to register 10 days in advance.

For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji’s 550th birthday — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 1, 2019

PM Khan also said that no fee would be charged from the pilgrims on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Initially, pilgrims required a passport to enter the corridor, as a form of identification.

Earlier this month, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said that India has agreed to share an advance list of pilgrims 10 days before they come so Pakistan knows the number of people coming and can properly receive them and ensure no mismanagement takes place.

Both these requirements, however, have been waived by the prime minister.Visitors will still need to bring a form of ID but it doesn’t have to be a passport.

The open corridor will give Sikh pilgrims from India easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Narowal’s Kartarpur. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539.

“Pakistan is committed to promoting peace in the region and maintaining cordial relations with all its neighbours, including India,” said Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtyar while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the development of the corridor in June.

