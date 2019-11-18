Karachi’s ‘Kashmir Point’ is the perfect spot for picnickers

Karachi just got another beautiful spot for picnickers that has a waterfall and lake and offers boating facility too.

The Safari Park administration opened on Sunday the newly built ‘Kashmir Point’ to provide a pleasant atmosphere to visitors.

Safari Park Director Kunwar Ayub told Samaa Digital that KMC authorities had planned to setup a particularly beautiful, pleasant and calm spot at a hilly site of the park.

“The fascinating natural beauty of Kashmir is popular all over the world,” Ayub said.

“We tried to build a point bearing resemblance to Kashmir for the people to spend their leisure time at.”

The administration created a 200-feet waterfall from which the water flows down into a lake spanning 4 acres. It provides boating facility to visitors.

“We have upgraded the lake at all points and built beautiful fences around it,” the Safari Park director said.

“Different kinds of birds flying in from here and there also make the scene quite attractive.”

People can visit the point and enjoy boating for just Rs100. The boating facility is available from 11am to 9pm with proper lighting in the evenings.

Ayub said it took them a month to build the point with active support from generous people.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the Kashmir Point on Sunday. He urged the people to visit the place as it’s a good initiative and a great addition to the recreational park in the city.