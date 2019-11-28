Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi’s District East all set to host mini Olympics game

2 hours ago
Karachi’s District East all set to host mini Olympics game

A mini Olympics event is going to be held in Karachi’s District East from November 30 to December 7 at the Iftikhar Syed Sports Academy in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 6.

The eight-day event includes 16 games and around 1,200 people are expected to participate.

Hockey, football, gymnastics, futsal, dodge ball, table tennis, skating, archery, basketball, racing, tug-of-war, arm wrestling, fencing, Taekwando and shooting ball are among the games planned.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will inaugurate the mini-Olympics. The participants of the event will gather at Disco Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and march towards the sports academy with a torch that will be lit by Akhtar.

Registration for the sports event is free of charge. You can get your form from Olympian Iftikhar Syed Sports Academy.

After it has been submitted, a committee of the mini-Olympic will take a physical test of the applicant before finalising their participation.

District East Chairman Moid Anver says this is a unique event. He said such events are not generally organised at the district level.

Anver hoped that the event will help highlight the new talent in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Sports
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, Auto show, Vintage, Car
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.