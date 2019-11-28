Karachi’s District East all set to host mini Olympics game

A mini Olympics event is going to be held in Karachi’s District East from November 30 to December 7 at the Iftikhar Syed Sports Academy in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 6.

The eight-day event includes 16 games and around 1,200 people are expected to participate.

Hockey, football, gymnastics, futsal, dodge ball, table tennis, skating, archery, basketball, racing, tug-of-war, arm wrestling, fencing, Taekwando and shooting ball are among the games planned.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will inaugurate the mini-Olympics. The participants of the event will gather at Disco Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and march towards the sports academy with a torch that will be lit by Akhtar.

Registration for the sports event is free of charge. You can get your form from Olympian Iftikhar Syed Sports Academy.

After it has been submitted, a committee of the mini-Olympic will take a physical test of the applicant before finalising their participation.

District East Chairman Moid Anver says this is a unique event. He said such events are not generally organised at the district level.

Anver hoped that the event will help highlight the new talent in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.