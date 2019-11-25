Karachi target killer claims he had links with police

Asadullah Inquilabi, one of the two suspected target killers arrested in Karachi by the Counter-Terrorism Department three days ago, has claimed that he was in contact with the policemen in Sharifabad.

The suspected target killer, who the CTD said was a member of MQM-London, revealed that he was in contact with the SHO of the Sharifabad police station.

When asked if the policemen knew that he was nominated in murder cases, Inquilabi said “everybody knew it”.

Sharifabad SHO Amjad Kiyani, however, said that he didn’t know Inquilabi was a target killer. The police official told SAMAA TV that he knew him as “the president of the PSP”.

The PSP, also known as Pak Sarzameen Party, is a breakaway faction of MQM. Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal is its leader.

The SHO said that Inquilabi used to inform the police station about the arrival of his party leaders, including Mustafa Kamal, and events in the area.