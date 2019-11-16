Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Karachi starts taking down its ‘illegal’ billboards

1 hour ago
Karachi bid goodbye to some of its gigantic billboards after the city government swung into action following the orders of the Supreme Court.

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation took down the ‘illegal’ billboards and hoardings in Metropole and Saddar on Friday night.

Bashir Siddiqui, who is the director of the anti-encroachment department, said that advertisement boards have been removed from the Lotia Building near Metropole Hotel.

Two billboards have also been removed from Saddar’s mobile market.

Siddiqui, appealing on behalf of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, said that the people should not allow anyone to install gigantic advertisement boards in residential areas.

Such billboards and hoardings are ‘illegal’ and sheer violation of the Supreme Court’s orders, he said, adding these boards are also a danger to humans.

Siddiqui requested advertisers to cooperate with the KMC staff in the light of the apex court’s orders.

He confirmed that the drive against the illegal advertisement boards will continue till court orders have been implemented, adding that the drive will start in districts East and Central on Monday.

Last month, the Supreme Court had passed an order to remove billboards from all public properties across the country. The ban is also applicable in cantonment areas, on the land of government offices, and in housing societies. The boards, however, had surfaced again across the city.

Karachi
 
