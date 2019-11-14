JUI-F protesters leave Islamabad’s Kashmir Highway ‘stinky’ and ‘filthy’

Islamabad’s H-9 Ground and Kashmir Highway look like different places after the JUI-F protesters packed up their belongings and left Wednesday evening. They had been staging a sit-in for 13 days.

The ground has been turned into a dump site and people even complained that it has been stinking.

The Capital Development Authority swung into action and has started an operation to clean the area.

“There is a lot of trash here,” said the supervisor of the operation. We have called four dumpers and 350 people are working on cleaning the area, he said.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner Tweeted a video of workers cleaning the ground.

Rise and Shine Islamabad. Dharna site being cleaned up early in the morning ✅🇵🇰🇵🇰. We hope to keep the city up and running today. It is reported that 26 No. Chungi ( GT Road) might be blocked after 1 pm but will try out best that commuters don’t face any issue. pic.twitter.com/aYLuddXtD3 — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 14, 2019

People say they are done with political parties staging protests and blocking main roads. Previously, the PTI and TLP have staged sit-ins in the city, which caused a lot of trouble for commuters and residents alike.

The government should implement a new law to stop political parties from staging dharnas on main roads, said an Islamabad resident.

