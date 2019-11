The traffic warden helped the man climb a wall



Traffic Constable Aamir Baig - We look for heroes in the sky, they live amongst us - just look more keenly #pakistan

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) November 2, 2019

Islamabad IG Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took notice on Saturday of a video that went viral on social media and rewarded the police officer for his kind act.People showered praises on the officer, saying this is the kind of attitude they expect from the police.The disabled man was on his way to the Azadi March.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram