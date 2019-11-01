How to get around Islamabad, Rawalpindi during the Azadi March

Due to the Azadi March, Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s traffic police have blocked some roads and planned alternate routes and traffic diversions.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) devised a diversion plan for participants of the march and regular people. The plan for Friday is the same as the one they made for Thursday.

The main gathering of participants will be at the H-9 Metro Ground and the parking area has been specified for the march participants. The Red Zone has been sealed till the march ends.

According to the traffic police, there is diversion from Faizabad to Khanna Pull for both sides of the Islamabad Highway.

Traffic Plan for General Public during JUI (F) March 31-10-2019pic.twitter.com/Jlk80St4pk — Islamabad Traffic (@IsbTraffic) October 31, 2019

There is a traffic diversion from Chungi No26 to Islamabad, and people coming to Islamabad via the Motorway may take the Chungi No26 flyover to Mehrabad Pirwadhai, IJ Principal Road, Faizabad Flyover, Murree Road, Expressway and Faisal Avenue.

Similarly, there is a diversion on the Kashmir Highway in G-11 towards Islamabad. Traffic has been diverted towards Mehrabad IJ Principal Road at Haji Camp Chowk.

Commuters heading to the Peshawar motorway or Islamabad airport from G-9, G-10 or G-11 are advised to use the service roads near their sectors and use the Kashmir Highway via the G-11 traffic signal.

Alternate routes for Expressway, Bhara Kahu, Murree and Rawalpindi have been devised, which include Margalla Road, 9th Avenue, IJ Principal Road or Faisal Avenue Chowk, Faizabad, the Expressway, Murree Road and IJ Principal Road.

All interior and exterior routes of Islamabad are open for traffic. The roads inside Islamabad are open for all traffic and traffic flow is as usual. Citizens can continue their journey uninterrupted in all areas of the city. For latest traffic updates keep listening ITP FM 92.4 — SSP Traffic Islamabad (@SSPITP) October 30, 2019

According to the Islamabad traffic SSP , the route from 9th Avenue from PARC to IJP Road, is open for traffic while drivers coming from from IJP Road to PARC on 9th Avenue should take a left turn onto the service road at Education Chowk.

The Expressway is all open from Rawat T Cross to Faisal Avenue and diversions have been removed, according to SSP’s Twitter page. IJP Road is all open for traffic and diversions are removed, he added.

