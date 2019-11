Five people were killed after two buses collided while racing on Ferozepur Road in Kasur Tuesday morning.

More than 40 people have been injured.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that the buses were racing and one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle and it collided with another bus.

The injured are being treated at a DHQ Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Tariq, Irfan, Wajid, Abdul Aziz, and Nasir.

