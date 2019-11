Five men, including four labourers, were injured as a three-storey building collapsed in Rawalpindi’s Asghar Mall Scheme on Saturday.

The building was under construction and the owner and four workers were at the site.

Rescue officials took them to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. One person is said to be in critical condition.

“At least 20 people were working on the construction of the building,” one of the workers said. He claimed that the building collapsed due to substandard construction material.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.