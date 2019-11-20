Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Dadu men torture, throw acid on sister to get property

15 mins ago
The brothers of a woman tortured and threw acid on her over a property dispute in a Dadu village on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against the men on the complaint of the woman.

The law enforcers said the case will be investigated further after the woman’s medical reports returned.

One of the suspects, Imdad, says the allegations against him and his brother are false.

“Our sister has registered a fake case against us. We did not throw acid on her. She is staging a drama. She is sick,” he said.

Imdad said the Dadu SSP registered a case against them without any scrutiny of the allegations.

