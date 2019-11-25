Chaman trader trying to escape mugging gets killed

A trader from Chaman lost his life in a road accident while trying to escape from a group of robbers Monday.

Motorway police inspector Zafar Panizai narrated what happened.

Ruhi Mohammad was going to Quetta from Chaman in a car when some unidentified men tried stopping him. Mohammad, however, did not stop the car. The men followed him and opened fire on the car. Mohammad lost control because of the firing and collided with another vehicle. He died on the spot.

The robbers, meanwhile, managed to make a run for it before the Motorway police reached the site.

Mohammad’s body was shifted to Civil Hopsital, Pishin for medico-legal formalities.

Inspector Zafar said the victim was a jeweler. He was carrying a large sum of money with him, the law enforcer said.

Levies personnel found Rs1 million from the victim’s pockets and Rs16 million from his car.

The money found from the car has been handed over to the Pishin deputy commissioner, while the rest of the money is with the Levies forces.

