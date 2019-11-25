Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Chaman trader trying to escape mugging gets killed

1 hour ago
Chaman trader trying to escape mugging gets killed

A trader from Chaman lost his life in a road accident while trying to escape from a group of robbers Monday.

Motorway police inspector Zafar Panizai narrated what happened.

Ruhi Mohammad was going to Quetta from Chaman in a car when some unidentified men tried stopping him. Mohammad, however, did not stop the car. The men followed him and opened fire on the car. Mohammad lost control because of the firing and collided with another vehicle. He died on the spot.

The robbers, meanwhile, managed to make a run for it before the Motorway police reached the site.

Mohammad’s body was shifted to Civil Hopsital, Pishin for medico-legal formalities.

Inspector Zafar said the victim was a jeweler. He was carrying a large sum of money with him, the law enforcer said.

Levies personnel found Rs1 million from the victim’s pockets and Rs16 million from his car.

The money found from the car has been handed over to the Pishin deputy commissioner, while the rest of the money is with the Levies forces.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
chaman robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Fish, Liaquatpur, Winter
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.