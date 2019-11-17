Camels and horses walk the ramp at Rajanpur festival

Dancing horses and camels bowing down before people were the main highlights of an animal festival in Rajanpur.

The three-day festival concluded on Saturday.

People from across the country brought their animals to the festival and showed them off.

Camels, sheep, horses, cows, buffaloes were seen walking the ramp with their owners as crowd rooted for them cheerfully.

Livestock Director Dr Mansoor Baloch said that such festivals allow people to show different breeds of domestic animals.

The owners, on the other hand, said that they look forward to attending the festival and meeting up with people who love animals as much as them.

