Sunday, November 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Camels and horses walk the ramp at Rajanpur festival

2 hours ago
Camels and horses walk the ramp at Rajanpur festival

Dancing horses and camels bowing down before people were the main highlights of an animal festival in Rajanpur. 

The three-day festival concluded on Saturday.

People from across the country brought their animals to the festival and showed them off.

Camels, sheep, horses, cows, buffaloes were seen walking the ramp with their owners as crowd rooted for them cheerfully.

Livestock Director Dr Mansoor Baloch said that such festivals allow people to show different breeds of domestic animals.

The owners, on the other hand, said that they look forward to attending the festival and meeting up with people who love animals as much as them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
rajanpur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Jhang, Artist, sketching
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.