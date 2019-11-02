Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

137 women, children hospitalised after ‘eating halwa’ in Tando Allahyar

22 mins ago
Eight people are in critical condition



As many as 137 women and children were hospitalized after eating halwa at a women's majlis Friday night in Tando Allahyar’s Amanullah Shah Colony.

They were taken to Civil Hospital, Tando Allahyar. Doctors at the hospital said it was a case of food poisoning.

An emergency was declared at the hospital but most patients were released after a few hours.

Seven women and two children are reportedly in critical condition. They were referred to Lal Batti Hospital in Hyderabad.

The majlis was held at Fazal Lashari's house, a family member said. A separate event for men was arranged too. "Biryani was served too, but the halwa stuck in people's throats and they started to vomit," he added.

Men present at the hospital told SAMAA TV that the dessert was prepared by Lashari's own family. Some women of the host family also fell sick.

A sample of the dessert has been submitted to the police. SSP Rukhsar Ahmed said the matter will be investigated.



Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


 
food poisoning Tando Allahyar
 
