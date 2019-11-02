137 women, children hospitalised after ‘eating halwa’ in Tando Allahyar

Eight people are in critical condition







They were taken to Civil Hospital, Tando Allahyar. Doctors at the hospital said it was a case of food poisoning.An emergency was declared at the hospital but most patients were released after a few hours.Seven women and two children are reportedly in critical condition. They were referred to Lal Batti Hospital in Hyderabad.The majlis was held at Fazal Lashari's house, a family member said. A separate event for men was arranged too. "Biryani was served too, but the halwa stuck in people's throats and they started to vomit," he added.Men present at the hospital told SAMAA TV that the dessert was prepared by Lashari's own family. Some women of the host family also fell sick.A sample of the dessert has been submitted to the police. SSP Rukhsar Ahmed said the matter will be investigated.