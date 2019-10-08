Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Women protest power cuts, water shortage in Quetta

2 hours ago
 
Women protest power cuts, water shortage in Quetta

Women staged a demonstration on Tuesday in Quetta’s Sariab Mill area to protest prolonged power outages in the city.

The protesters blocked roads in the vicinity. They said they were greatly troubled by unannounced load-shedding and shortage of water.

The protesting women said the power cuts have worsened the issue of water shortage. They said they can’t afford to buy water tankers as they cost an arm and a leg.

They burnt tyres and chanted slogans, demanding the government take action. “We have repaired the transformers on our own expenses too,” said one protester.

“For the last three months, we have faced the issue for 12 hours every day,” one woman said, adding that the transformers in the area were useless.

The protesting women blamed the power cuts on QESCO’s negligence.

