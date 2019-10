A woman was killed on Wednesday after a Hi-roof collided with a truck on the M2 Motorway, near the Pindi Bhattian interchange.

The woman was travelling with her husband and two sons from Chakwal to Shorkort when a speeding truck hit their vehicle.

The man and two boys were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the rescue personnel.

The driver of the truck managed to escape.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.