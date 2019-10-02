Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Vegetable prices go up in Quetta

34 mins ago
 
Vegetable prices go up in Quetta
Photo: ONLINE

The price of vegetables has gone up in Quetta.

Consumers are unhappy with the price hike and have asked the district administration to take notice. “The price control committee should take action,” said one person.

On Wednesday, price of peas increased from Rs120/kg to Rs180/kg, ladyfinger price went up from Rs100 per kg to Rs140 per kg, onion price from Rs30 per kg to Rs60 per kg and ginger price from Rs350 to Rs400 per kg

Vegetable sellers say they have increased the prices because the prices of all their raw materials have gone up.

TOPICS:
price hike Quetta vegetable
 
Tell us what you think:

