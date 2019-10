Two men were arrested Saturday night for their involvement in the murder of DSP Shafeeq Allah on Shikarpur’s Kandhkot Road.

According to the local SHO, the police were on patrolling duty when two men opened fire at them. They then retaliated and arrested them.

Their weapons were also seized.

A case was registered against the two men and their accomplices. A search operation has been initiated to arrest the other suspects.

