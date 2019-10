Three people are still trapped under the rubble

Seventy-five-year-old Muhammad Shareef died in the accident.Five people, including a seven-year-old girl and two men, have been rescued from the debris, rescue officials confirmed.As per the neighbours, one woman and two children are still trapped. An operation is under way to rescue them.Three families lived in the house on the upper floors of the building, while there were shops on the ground floor.