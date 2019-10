Two people were killed Thursday night as a passenger bus collided with their car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Karachi’s Defence.

Four other men in the car were injured in the accident.

According to rescue officials, Hassan and Humayun died on spot. Babar, Waris, Bashaar and Fayyaz were taken to a hospital.

Two of them are reportedly in critical condition.

The bus was taken into custody by the police, but the driver managed to flee the scene.

