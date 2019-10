A 10-year-old and a 15-year-old were killed on Thursday after a van collided with a motorcycle in Gujrat’s Mehsam.

The two brothers were riding on the motorcycle, when an over speeding van hit them, according to rescue officials.

The brothers died on the spot. Their bodies have been handed over to their family.

The driver of the van fled from the scene.

