Two arrested for robbing people in Rawalpindi

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in street crimes in Rawalpindi.

Asif and Sharoon borrowed money from their friends and relatives and spent it on food. After they were pressured to return the money, they started robbing people in crowded places, according to the police.

They were caught on Tuesday after robbing a person at Saddar Metro Bus Station. They were tracked by the licence plate of their motorcycles, said Potohar SP Syed Ali.

The two men have confessed to their crime, the police said. They said they started robbing people because they needed to pay their rent and return money to people.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.