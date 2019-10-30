Three Islamabad airport officials suspended over mistreatment of passengers

Three officials of the Islamabad airport were suspended on Wednesday over “maltreatment of passengers”. The suspension was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The staffers “placed under suspension” included Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar and Duty Terminal Managers Zaheer and Malik Akram.

The officers had mistreated passengers aboard PIA flight PK-728 on October 17, according to a notification issued by the Aviation Division.

“Formal disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against them for not dealing with the situation in a professional manner,” the notification said.

The premier has ordered suspension of PIA Station Manager Pervez Naseer and his team.

A Board on Inquiry was formed under the supervision of ASF Director Brigadier Irfan Zafar to proceed against the responsible ASF officials under the Pakistan Army Act.

It was instructed to complete its investigation within 10 days.

