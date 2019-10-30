Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Three Islamabad airport officials suspended over mistreatment of passengers

2 hours ago
Three Islamabad airport officials suspended over mistreatment of passengers

Photo: AFP

Three officials of the Islamabad airport were suspended on Wednesday over “maltreatment of passengers”. The suspension was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The staffers “placed under suspension” included Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar and Duty Terminal Managers Zaheer and Malik Akram.

The officers had mistreated passengers aboard PIA flight PK-728 on October 17, according to a notification issued by the Aviation Division.

“Formal disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against them for not dealing with the situation in a professional manner,” the notification said.

The premier has ordered suspension of PIA Station Manager Pervez Naseer and his team.

A Board on Inquiry was formed under the supervision of ASF Director Brigadier Irfan Zafar to proceed against the responsible ASF officials under the Pakistan Army Act.

It was instructed to complete its investigation within 10 days.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Airport Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, hindu, Diwali,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.