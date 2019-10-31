Students say Karachi teacher wrongfully arrested for ‘beating up’ eight-year-old

Students of Rose Petal Grammar School in Karachi’s Orangi Town staged a sit-in on Wednesday outside the Orangi police station against the wrongful arrest of their teacher.

A woman named Samreen Nadeem worked at Rose Petal Grammar School and was accused by the parents of an eight-year-old girl of beating her up and threatening to kill her. The protesters said that the eight-year-old’s father was a police officer and used his power to file a false case against Nadeem.

“The teacher had only hit the student twice, the whole class was witness to that. The girl is lying that the teacher hit her brutally and scratched her,” one of the protesters said.

Nadeem was arrested on Monday and a case was registered against her under sections 109 (punishment of abetment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 337D (punishment for jaifah) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Jaifah is doing something with the intention of causing harm to a person or doing something with the knowledge that you are likely to harm a person.

The second grader’s mother had told the police in a statement that her daughter was tortured, threatened and not allowed to go home after her classes were over. “On October 12, I went to pick up my daughter at 5pm from her school, but she didn’t come out,” the child’s mother said in a statement.

“When I asked a teacher about my daughter, I was told to go inside the office and check there. A teacher, Samreen Nadeem, had stopped my daughter from going home. When I asked her what happened, she said she wouldn’t let the girl leave unless Principal Zakir Malik comes,” she said.

“I forcefully took my daughter home. She was scared and kept crying. I asked her what happened when we went home but she didn’t tell me.”

The eight-year-old’s mother said while changing her clothes, she saw bruises on her body. “My daughter then told me that at around 4pm, her teacher Samreen made her run around the school and beat her.

“My daughter told me that she went to the school’s roof and threatened to jump off but the teacher intimidated her and said she would kill her if she doesn’t come down,” said the mother.

“The teacher also frightened my daughter and told her not tell anyone about what had happened,” she added. The police are investigating the case.