Sindh wants to make its police stations ‘women-friendly’

Many Pakistanis generally shudder at the very thought of interacting with the police. And there’s no group more disbelieving of the police than women, particularly the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Police stations are not friendly towards women,” admitted the Karachi police chief, Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, while speaking at an event at Movenpick Hotel on Friday. It was organised by the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) in collaboration with the United Nations Women.

Shaikh said the police are not attentive to many issues and miss out on many details while registering FIRs. “Training of police officers, especially those on the lower positions, will be conducted to change their attitudes towards dealing with complaints,” he remarked.

He stressed the need for awareness among survivors and making it common knowledge on how to reach out to the relevant authorities to report any crime. “People are unaware of their own rights; women are unaware that they can stand up for themselves and not be punching bags for men.”

The commission is working to eradicate gender discrimination and make Sindh a safe province—free from all forms of violence and discrimination. One of its many priorities is to bring a higher level of sensitivity among police personnel as there is a general dissatisfaction with the way cases involving women are handled.

“We have created manuals for sub-inspectors and inspectors, so they can be used in training for sensitising the force in cases of gender violence,” said Farhat Parveen, the commission’s convener on economic empowerment.

The sensitisation training is aimed at removing the inherent prejudices and biases of officers towards victims of gender-based crimes and women, in general. It aims to instill in them the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for dealing with violence against women cases.

The commission has worked with the judicial academy to prepare posters with clauses from the Pakistan Penal Code and pro-women laws to guide the officers under which sections to register FIRs in such cases.

Nuzhat Shirin, the commission’s chairperson, has revealed that 32 police stations have been made “women-friendly” in Sindh so far.

The Sindh government is also playing its part in keeping an eye on the law enforcers. Barrister Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister, said a public safety commission has been formed to check the performance of the Sindh police. It comprises 12 members, of which six are civilians. The safety commissions will be set up in all 29 districts of the province, he added.

Wahab said no woman should have a problem traveling to another district to file a complaint. Therefore, a decision-making forum for issues pertaining to police performance and citizens’ complaints against the police will be set up too.

The Sindh CM’s adviser said he feels a sense of pride in every woman who is educated and an independent decision-maker. “Kudos to all women!”

He promised the support of the Sindh government and the law department to help women in every possible away. “Whatever recommendations and changes the SCSW will bring forth, they will be addressed immediately,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.