Sindh to send people to jail for consuming, manufacturing gutka

Photo: AFP

Eating and selling gukta (chewing tobacco) in Sindh may soon land you in jail.

The Sindh Prohibition Of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale And Use Of Gutka And Mainpuri Bill 2019 was tabled in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday by Information Minister Saeed Ghani.

The bill was referred to a standing committee, which will submit a report within seven days.

The proposed bill states that six years imprisonment and up to Rs500,000 fine will be liable to any person who is found involved in the manufacturing, storage, and consumption of gutka across the province.

The government will take action against people found consuming ghutka at public places and will raid places without a warrant.

Hundreds of people in Sindh have died from mouth cancer in the last year. In Karachi’s Civil hospital alone, eight to 10 people are hospitalised over mouth-related diseases every day, Dr Soomoro told SAMAA TV.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent, Lyari is the main hub of gutka manufacturers. More than 52 paan cabins sell gutka in Karachi. Price of each packet ranges from Rs10 to Rs70.

