Robbers loot Rs15m from post office van in Islamabad

Unidentified robbers looted on Tuesday Rs15 million from a post office van parked outside its building in Islamabad’s Rawal Town, police and eye witnesses said.

Six armed men, who were riding on two motorbikes, held the van driver and security guard at gunpoint and looted the cash, eye witnesses said. They managed a clean getaway from the scene.

The police were informed about the incident by the witnesses. A case pertaining to the robbery had yet to be registered.

Islamabad DIG Operations has formed a team under the supervision of SP City to arrest the robbers.

