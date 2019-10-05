PIA employee arrested at Islamabad airport for alcohol possession

A man, identified as Mohammad Iqbal, was arrested for the illegal possession of alcohol on Saturday at the Islamabad International Airport.

He was an account officer of the Pakistan International Airlines.

Four bottles of alcohol were found from his bag, the Airport Security Force said.

The ASF seized his airport pass and handed his custody to the Customs.

The man had come from Italy’s Milan on flight number PK 750. He was planning to go to Karachi from Islamabad.

The PIA has ordered an investigation into the incident.

