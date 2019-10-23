No clean water for people in Swat’s Mingora

Clean water has become a rare commodity for the people of Swat. Residents face difficulty in everyday tasks and have to bring water from far-flung areas.

“All we have is contaminated water,” one person said. “The government only makes promises but doesn’t fulfill them.”

“There is no water in our house because of which we are facing many difficulties,” a teenager living in the city said.

The people have to struggle going to school and work. They spend hours traveling to get access to clean water.

Akbar Zeb, the director of the Environmental Protection Society, said the issue of water shortage in Pakistan has worsened over the years. The decreasing groundwater levels will not leave any water for the future generations, he added.

