The woman, Kamla, was taken to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas after she suffered a heart attack, the family said.“Doctors told us to take her to Hyderabad,” Kamla’s husband told SAMAA TV. He said the doctors didn’t even look at her.“Civil Hospital didn't give us an ambulance,” the deceased’s husband said, adding that the ambulance drivers kept asking for Rs4,000 to shift the patient.The family protested with her body outside the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas. The hospital administration has constituted a committee to look into the matter.The Health DG has suspended the civil surgeon, medical superintendent, assistant medical superintendent, two on-duty doctors and an ambulance driver.