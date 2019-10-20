Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Man killed after oil tanker collides with trailer in Okara

8 mins ago
A man was killed after an oil tanker collided with a trailer on the National Highway near Okara on Saturday. 

Hundreds of litres of oil was spilled onto the road while another person was also injured.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred due to a speeding trailer. The driver of the trailer fled from the scene.

The police sealed the area after the accident. Sand has also been spread on the road to clear up the oil spill.

A track of the National Highway has been temporarily closed for traffic due to the incident.

